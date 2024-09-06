Eniola Badmus Treats Herself To Car Gift, Roses Ahead Of Birthday

Nollywood star Eniola Badmus has treated herself to a brand-new car and a beautiful bouquet of roses as an early birthday gift.

The actress shared photos of herself posing in a stunning black dress, sitting in her new vehicle, surrounded by roses, on her Instagram page on Friday.

Eniola stated that she deserves all the joy, love and happiness this year has in store.

In the caption, she wrote: “Here’s to celebrating myself a little early. I deserve all the joy, love, and happiness this year has in store. Happy pre-birthday to me”.

See some reactions to her post…

Jade Osiberu wrote, “Baddie

Queen.b.e.e.e wrote, “Happy birthday in advance Virgo queen

Party Chef_ng wrote, “Only one Badosky

Adesekef wrote, “Congratulations dear. You are worth being celebrated

Lola Joshua wrote, “Aunty Eniola Teminikan. Money woman. In addy mami.”

SEE POST: