Enugu Govt Summons Traditional Rulers As Masquerade Kills Two Residents

At least two residents have been killed following an attack made by a masquerade identified as Oriokpa in the University Town of Nsukka area of the state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the State Government, while reacting to the incident, summoned the traditional rulers and the President-Generals of the communities, where the horrible accident happened.

The state Commissioner for Local Government, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Okey Ogbodo, in a statement made available to journalists in Enugu on Friday, highlighted the state government’s commitment to maintaining public safety.

He added that Governor Peter Mbah has directed the Commissioner of Police to investigate the incidents and bring those responsible to justice.

The statement partly reads: “Consequently, and following the express directive of His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, the traditional rulers and Presidents-General of the town unions of the affected communities are hereby invited to meet with the Commissioner for Local Government, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, at the State Secretariat on Friday, September 27, 2024.

“Venue is the Office of the Honourable Commissioner, and time is 1 pm prompt. The affected communities are Nguru, Isiakpu, Echara, Nru, Edem-Ezema, Iheagu, Ihe, Owere, and Umuoyo.

“Furthermore, the governor has equally directed the Commissioner of Police to immediately institute a full-scale investigation into the incidents, including the reported fatalities resulting from the activities of the said masquerade groups with a view to bringing whoever is culpable to book.

“Meanwhile, the Enugu State Government frowns at the excesses by whatever any persons or groups. Our people should never be made to live in fear, as the rights and security of our women, children, youth, and indeed every citizen and resident of Enugu State must be guaranteed at all times.

“Consequently, any such excesses by the Oriokpa masqueraders or any group for that matter will be met with the commensurate sanctions by the government.”