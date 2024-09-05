Ex-Minister Nenadi Usman To Chair LP’s Caretaker Committee, Okafor Faction Kicks



The Labour Party (LP), on Wednesday, nominated Nenadi Usman, a former Finance Minister, to chair its 29-member national caretaker committee.

Daniel Gambo, a member of the national transition committee formed by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), confirmed the development.

He said Usman was nominated during the LP stakeholders meeting held at the Banquet Hall of the Abia Government House in Umuahia, the state capital.

The stakeholders meeting of the Party was convened by Alex Otti, Governor of Abia state.

“The stakeholders met at the Banquet hall of Abia state government house during which Hon. Senator Nenadi Usman was unanimously nominated to chair the newly constituted LP caretaker committee to see to the conduct of state congresses and the all inclusive national convention.

“The secretary is Hon Darlington Onwokocha. The house endorsed the constitution of a 29-member committee drawn from the senate, house of representatives, the six geopolitical zones, NLC and TUC,” Gambo to newsmen.

In attendance were Peter Obi, Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, his running mate, among others.

Julius Abure and Callistus Okafor, factional chairmen of the party, had rejected calls for a stakeholders meeting of the Party.

Okafor had claimed that some unnamed persons were using the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to validate their “selfish interests”.

However, following the nomination, Okafor stated that the Usman-led caretaker committee is illegal.

In a statement, Okafor said Otti should provide a letter from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that acknowledged the meeting he convened in Abia.

He said: “Article 11 of the 2009 Constitution which is the only constitution known to the party according to the consent judgment delivered by Hon. Justice G. O Kolawole on the 20th March, 2018 categorically stated the four (4) organizations of the party; ward, local government area, state and national

“Both Dr. Alex Otti and Mr. Peter Obi do not have the constitutional authority to convene any meeting of the party.

“We challenge Dr. Alex Otti to produce the official letter addressed to him from the Independent Electoral Commission on the aforementioned subject matter.

“Therefore, the outcome of the Umuahia gathering remains NULL AND VOID.

“We are committed to reconciling all members and groups, mobilize and conduct all inclusive and expansive congresses in wards, local government areas, states and the national convention that will achieve a unified, focused labour party that will redefine: political leadership in Nigeria.”