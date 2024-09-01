“Fake Love People” – Portable Criticizes Celebrities For Donating To Bobrisky But Ignoring TG Omori’s Kidney Battle

Portable, a controversial Nigerian musician, has slammed celebrities for their hypocrisy in showing support.

In a video shared on Instagram page on Sunday, he criticized them for donating money to Bobrisky, a crossdresser, during his time in prison, but ignoring TG Omori, a videographer who is battling kidney failure.

Portable argued that the entertainment industry is filled with fake love, as celebrities are quick to support someone who is controversial and not in need, but turn a blind eye to those who are genuinely struggling.

Advertisement

He pointed out that TG Omori, who has worked with many artists, is in dire need of a kidney transplant, but has been neglected by the same celebrities who rushed to support Bobrisky.

The musician emphasized that it’s essential to prioritize helping those who genuinely need it.

READ MORE: ‘I’m Healing Now’ – TG Omori Updates Fans On Kidney Failure Journey

“Nigerian entertainment industry is filled with fake love, TG Omori needs kidney transplants but no one is available to donate to him, no one contributed for him but they can spend money for crossdresser, someone that has man organ and changed to woman, someone that’s doing what God doesn’t support you can contribute to him but the person that’s helping you produce video, that’s helping your life, had it been he produce a free video for me back then at least I’ll be among those that’ll help him and had it been I have money I’ll have helped him. Help those who need help.”

“Leave the unfortunate ones and help the successful ones. Industry it’ll not be better for you, fake love people,” he said.

Watch him speak below…