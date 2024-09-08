Falconets Thrash Venezuela To Reach FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Round Of 16

Nigeria’s Falconets, have defeated Venezuela 4-0 to qualify for the knockout stages of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Amina Bello, Chiamaka Okwuchukwu, and Flourish Sebastine all scored in the first half to put Christopher Danjuma’s side in firm control before Joy Igbokwe added more gloss in stoppage time.

The victory is the Falconets’ second from three Group D matches, with Nigeria amassing six points, the same as Germany.

In the dramatic encounter, Okwuchukwu set up Bello to slot in the opener on 16 minutes before she scored the second with a header on 28 minutes.

Sebastine was on hand to tap in deep into the added time of the first half for the third goal.

The Falconets then netted the fourth in added time after 90 minute, Igbokwe, on as a substitute, scored a superb from distance with the last kick of the game.

Despite finishing on the same number of points as group winners, Germany (six apiece), the Falconets were dwarfed by inferior head-to-head and goals difference to the Europeans.

Nigeria is set to face the top-ranked country in Group E, a slot to be taken by either Japan or Austria.