Fatal Accident On Lagos-Abeokuta Road Kills Two Children, Injures Seven Others

A lone accident involving a Toyota Camry at Kere Itori on the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway has killed two children.

Mrs Florence Okpe, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Spokesperson in Ogun, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Abeokuta Sunday.

Okpe stated that the accident occurred at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Saturday.

She claimed that the accident was caused by speeding, and that the automobile with the registration number AGL 36 JA was overcrowded with passengers.

The statement reads in part: “Operatives from the FRSC Itori Unit Command carried out a rescue operation on Saturday, 31st August 2024, at Kere, Itori, following a crash that occurred at about 2300hrs. It was a single-vehicle crash involving a white Toyota Camry with registration number AGL36JA.”

“A total of 7 male adults, 1 male child, and 1 female child were involved in the crash. The male child and the female child were killed, while the others sustained various injuries. The injured victims were taken to General Hospital, Ifo, and the corpses were deposited at the morgue.

“The suspected causes of the crash were excessive speed and overloading. The car was overloaded with passengers,” Okpe said.

She reminded motorists to always follow traffic laws and regulations.

