FCT Police Apprehend Shi’ite Member For Offering Officers N1.5m Bribe

The operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command have arrested Shuaibu Dass, a member of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, commonly known as Shi’ite.

It was gathered that Shuaibu was apprehended for attempting to bribe security agents with N1.5 million to secure the release of his cousin, Abdul Kareem Ahmed.

In a press briefing on Monday, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bennett Igweh, announced that Ahmed was arrested by operatives from the State Intelligence Department in connection with the murder of two police officers during a Shi’ite procession.

Recall that the police had earlier claimed that the Shi’ite members attacked their officers without provocation, resulting in the deaths of two officers and the destruction of three patrol vehicles.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that following the incident, the FCT’s police arrested 97 members of the Islamic group.

Igweh said: “On September 5, Alhaji Shuaibu Dass of Durumi 1, a known member of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (Shi’ite Sect), approached operatives of the FCT Police Command offering them N1.5 million in an attempt to secure the release of Abdul Kareem Ahmed, a prominent member and financier of the Shi’ite Sect.

“Ahmed was arrested by operatives of the State Intelligence Department in an operation led by ACP Mohammed Baba on 25 August 2024.

“Both suspects are linked to the murder of two police officers and causing grievous injury to three others, who were stationed at Wuse market junction on 25 August 2024.

“The suspects are currently in custody undergoing interrogation and will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.”

“We have a focus, we have intelligence, and we have leads that we are following. Rest assured, we will apprehend all of them. We are determined in our efforts.”

Also addressing newsmen on Monday, Dass claimed that he brought the money to secure the release of his cousin.

He said: “I brought money to secure the release of my cousin, Ahmed. I was informed by his family that he had been arrested, and they didn’t know where he was.”

Ahmed, who admitted to being a member of the Shi’ite movement, said he advised his brother against attempting to secure his bail.

He said, “When he came, he said he wanted to bail me out. I explained that the Islamic movement had its legal team working on securing our release. However, he insisted it was not a problem, claiming he knew people who could help with a quick bail.

“He mentioned that as a farmer if I remained in custody longer, my crops would spoil. I agreed, telling him that if he could get me out, it was fine. I am not a financier as claimed; I am only a member of the Shi’ite movement.”