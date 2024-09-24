FCT Police Take Custody Of Suspect Who Took Woman To Abuja Hotel For Ritual

The FCT Police Command has taken custody of Joseph Efe, 30, who allegedly took a woman to an Abuja hotel for ritual purposes, following his handover by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, FCT Command.

SP Josephine Adeh, the command’s spokesperson, made the announcement on Monday in Abuja.

According to Adeh, the suspect was detained on September 17 for the alleged kidnapping, robbery, and attempted murder of Olivia Ijeoma Chukwuemeka, a 25-year-old lady from Abia State.

Police reports indicate that the suspect confined the woman against her will in a Top View Hotel room in Wuse, supposedly for ritual purposes, as evidenced by a viral video showing the victim gagged and restrained with tape.

“While discreet investigation into the matter has commenced, the FCT police command wishes to reaffirm its commitment to collaborate with other relevant security agencies in the effort against crime and criminality within the Federal Capital Territory,” the statement said.