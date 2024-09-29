FearlessOctober: Protest Will Hold At Eagle Square – Organisers To Police

Organisers of the #FearlessOctober1 protest have declared that the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services, and Military would not stop them from embarking on the demonstration as planned.

The organisers have also written to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to request security during the demonstration, noting that protest is a fundamental right they would not submit to any state agent.

Advertisement

Nigeria will celebrate its 64th independence on Tuesday, October 1, the day some Nigerian youths have taken to protest the hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy and the devaluation of the naira.

Juwon Sanyaolu, National Coordinator of the Take It Back Movement, and Damilare Adeola, group’s Director of Mobilisation, said mobilisation efforts had begun, adding that Nigerians were mobilising from different parts of the country for the protest.

“We have also written to the Inspector General of Police, informing him of our protest locations and reminding him of the constitutional duty of the police to protect protesters as opposed to the repression we have witnessed in times past,” said Sanyaolu.

The group explained that the FCT protest would be held at the Eagle Square, the same venue of the Independence Day parade, while the Lagos protest would take place at the Ikeja Under Bridge.

The organisers noted that the protest would be across the country, adding that only ‘immediate reversal of fuel subsidy removal’ would dissuade them from the demonstration.

The IG, Egbetokun, had directed the Force zonal and state commands to deploy men from Monday to strategic locations until a stand-down order was given.

READ ALSO: Nigerians Must Not Wait Until Planned FearlessInOctober To Protest Against Tinubu – Sowore

He also directed that the policemen should dress in camouflage with hats, even as he asked the Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police to engage and discourage available civil society groups and individuals from participating in the protest.

Protest leader, Omoyele Sowore, said the youth were not afraid of the police, adding that the protest would hold as planned.

Sowore explained that the reported fear of some people about the possibility of violence during the protest was not true.

“Nobody has expressed to us or anyone that they’re afraid because they know we are not violent protesters; maybe you should ask that of the government,” he added.

Deji Adeyanju, lawyer to the organisers, said it was wrong for the police to summon protesters who were exercising their right.

“The police do not have the right to summon protesters like they are currently doing. It is the responsibility of the police to protect the protesters anytime they embark on a demonstration. The protesters are not political parties; security agencies should not harass them,” he stated.

He, however, said the arrest and detention of some of the August demonstrators would not deter youths from joining the #FearlessOctober1 protest.

“The government plans to discourage people from coming out to protest; that is why they are still detaining our comrades who participated in the August protest. But that will not dampen the morale of the youths on the #FearlessOctober protest,” Adeyanju added.