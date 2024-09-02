FG Arraigns Activists, British Citizen Today Over Hunger Protest



The Federal Government will today, Monday, arraign some of the organisers of the recent hunger protest before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In the six count filed by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, the Federal Government also named a British citizen, Andrew Wynne (Andrew Povich) , a defendant.

As stated in the charge sheet marked, FHC/ABJ/CR/454/2024, the defendants were accused of “treason, destabilising the country, intimidating the President and destroying the NCC in Kano,” among others.

Advertisement

The IGP specifically accused the protesters of conspiring with the intention to destabilise the country, to commit a felony, to wit: treason, between July 1 and August 4, 2024.

The Federal Government named the defendants as Micheal Adaramoye (aka Lenin); Adeyemi Ahayomi (aka Yomi); Suleiman Yakubu; Comrade Opaluwa Eleojo; Angel Innocent; Buhari Lawal; Mosiu Sadiq; Bashir Bello (aka Murtala); Nursdeen Khamis; Abdulsalam Zubairu; Andrew Wynne (aka Andrew Povich); Lucky Obryan; Comrade Musa Abdollahi.

The IGP specifically accused the protesters of acting in concert and conspiring, with the intention to destabilise the country, to commit a felony, to wit: treason, between July 1 and August 4, 2024.

Egbetokun said the offence was contrary to Section 95 and punishable under Section 97 of the Penal Code.

The IG also said, “Between 1 July 2024 and 4 August 2024, at Karshi Abuja FCT, within the jurisdiction of this court, while acting in concert and with intent to destabilise Nigeria, (defendants) conspired together to commit felony, to wit: Inciting to mutiny and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 96 and punishable under Section 97 of the Penal Code.”

READ ALSO: Over 30 Minors Jailed For Taking Part In #EndBadGovernance Protest, Denied Legal Rights – Amnesty International

Egbetokun added that the protesters, between July 1, 2024, and August 10, 2024, in Abuja FCT, Kaduna, Kano and Gombe, in collaboration with Wynne, with the intent to destabilise Nigeria, waged war against the state in order to intimidate or overawe the President by attacking police officers and burning police stations, High Court Complex, NCC Complex, Kano Printing Press, Government House Karo, Kadama Investment and Promotions Agency office, NURTW office and several other buildings.

He said the offence was contrary to Section 410 of the Penal Code (Northern States) Federal Provisions Act CAP P3 LEN 204.

Also, the defendants were accused of collaborating with Wynne, a British Citizen, with the intent to destabilise Nigeria, incited disaffection to the government by inciting public disturbance while carrying placards with the inscription ‘end bad government’ and several other inscriptions to incite disaffection to the government.

The IG said they committed an offence contrary to Section 416 of the Penal Code (Northern States) Federal Provisions Act CAP P3 LFN 204.

The #EndBadGoveranceInNigeria protests, which commenced on August 1 and ended on 10, were in response to the economic hardship experienced by the citizens.

According to figures revealed by human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN), on August 22, 2024, a total of 2,111 individuals were arrested during the 10-day nationwide protests.

Falana added that out of the arrested suspects, a total of 1,403 had been arraigned in courts and remanded in prisons due to lack of legal representation.

Meanwhile, some activists have petitioned the International Criminal Court and the United States of America Embassy, seeking the release of detained #EndBadgovernance protesters in Nigeria.