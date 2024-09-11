FG Earmarks N47.5bn To Upgrade 50 Senior Secondary Schools

The Federal Government has set aside N47.5 billion for the first phase of the upgrade of 50 selected senior secondary schools across the nation.

Iyela Ajayi, the Executive Secretary of the National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC), on Wednesday, disclosed this at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Government Science Secondary School (GSSC) in Koton Karfe, Kogi state.

According to him, the GSSC Koton Karfe is the only school in Kogi State to benefit from the first phase of the intervention.

Ajayi who noted that an assessment was conducted across the various selected schools furthered that the rehabilitation of the schools followed the mandate given by the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He urged school principals to support the contractors handling the project, especially in safeguarding the facilities on the ground.

The Executive Secretary further asked contractors to implement the exact quality in the contract agreement to avert cases of building collapse.

“This is just the first phase, when this phase is completed then we can then report to the president and Minister and say we have finished completion of this phase so they can come and complete this project and we will move unto the next phase. So those schools that are not going to benefit from the first phase I want them to be patient after the first phase we will come to them.

“The intervention for the first phase will cover about N47.5bn for the 50 schools,” he said.