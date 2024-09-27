FG Ready To Work With You, Prioritise Edo Development – Tinubu To Okpebholo

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu says the Federal Government will work with Monday Okpebholo, Governor-elect of Edo State, and his Deputy, Dennis Idahosa, for the development of the State.

He made the disclosure on Thursday while receiving Okpebholo and Idahosa at the State House, Abuja.

Advertisement

While advising the duo to prioritise development of the State, he said: “Governor-elect, you can now face the task of development. We are here to work with you.

“You have seen the progressive governors of APC. They are truly progressive. Work with them. Learn the ropes, and I believe you are up to the task.

“You have earned the victory. Democracy is difficult, particularly in emerging democracies and economies like ours.

“If you hear complaints from places like America, you know how difficult it is to navigate democracy. But it remains the best form of government.”

READ ALSO: My Door Is Open To Everyone– Edo Gov-Elect, Okpebholo Says After Receiving Certificate Of Return

Tinubu described both Okpebholo and Idahosa as a “good symbol of people ordained by God to work together.

“You started as rivals and ended up as partners. You are a symbol of good understanding in politics; the man at our party’s helm has been through it before.

“In Kano, he was a front runner, became a second runner, and became a deputy before he eventually became a governor.”

He acknowledged Adams Oshiomhole, senator representing Edo north, for leading the All Progressives Congress (APC) to victory in the gubernatorial election in Edo.

”I must thank the security agencies. There was no bloodshed, no riot. People voted and went back to their houses in peace, and the fears dissipated instantly.

”I saw Adams Oshiomhole radiating in joy… sincerely the governors showed up in Edo, they impressed me. They defended the party. They worked hard for the party,” Tinubu acknowledged.