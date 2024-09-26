FG Suspends Top NCoS Officials As Investigation Into Bobrisky’s Bribery Allegations Intensifies

The Federal Government has suspended some senior officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) over bribery allegations regarding crossdresser Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky.

Recall that Martins Otse known as VeryDarkMan, had alleged that some officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) collected N15 million from Bobrisky for the anti-graft agency to drop money laundering charges against him during his naira abuse ordeal

The blogger also alleged that Bobrisky paid some millions of naira to secure a choice place in prison after he was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment in April.

Bobrisky has since denied the allegations while the EFCC and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) had ordered investigations into the allegations by the blogger.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board said the suspension of the officers followed VeryDarkMan’s video on alleged infractions against them.

The statement which was signed by Ja’afaru Ahmed, the Board’s Director, disclosed that the suspension of these officers is to allow for further investigation of the various allegations while assuring that the outcome would be made public when concluded.

The officers are “Michael Anugwa, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC), in charge of Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Kirikiri, Lagos State; and Sikiru Adekunle, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC), in charge of Maximum-Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Kiri-kiri, Lagos State.”

The Board also suspended ASC II Ogbule Samuel Obinna, serving at the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Afikpo, Ebonyi State, for allegedly accompanying a convicted inmate out of the Custodial Centre to a location outside the facility.

“In another related development, the Board has equally suspended another Senior Officer of the Service, Iloafonsi Kevin Ikechukwu, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC), In-Charge of Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Kuje- Abuja, for allegedly receiving monies on behalf of an inmate.”