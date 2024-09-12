FIBA U-18 AfroBasket: Nigeria Beat Two Times Champions, Egypt To Reach Semi-Finals

Junior Tigress have defeated Egypt 66-51 to reach 20224 FIBA U-18 Women’s AfroBasket Championship semifinals in Pretoria, South Africa.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Wednesday’s victory means that this is the first time the Nigerian team would reach the semi-final in 14 years.

The last time both teams met in the group stage, Egypt triumphed over the Nigerian U-18 Women’s team, winning by 72-60.

Egypt are two-time champions of the U-18 Championship and last edition’s silver medalists.

The Nigerian U-18 Women’s team has never won the tournament and has only finished as runners-up once.

Mali are the most successful team with eight titles while Egypt, Senegal and DR Congo each has two titles.

The FIBA U-18 Afro Basket also serves as qualification to the FIBA U-19 women’s World Cup.

The Junior D’Tigress will now face Uganda in the semifinals after the East Africans defeated another North African powerhouse, Tunisia, 69-53 in their own quarterfinal fixture.

Meanwhile, in the other games, Cameroon defeated Angola 65-63 to set up a last-four encounter with Mali, who recorded an 86-57 blowout win over Rwanda.