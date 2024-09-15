Fire Guts Lagos Plank Market, Destroys Goods Worth Millions Of Naira

Some goods worth millions of naira have been destroyed as fire engulfed the Oko Baba plank market in the Ebute Metta area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the inferno consumed the main plank market and major parts of the shanties in the area.

Advertisement

Disclosing this to the public on Sunday, by the spokesman, of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency in a statement released to the public, Nosa Okunbor, revealed that the fire was quickly curtailed following the prompt response of emergency responders to the scene.

Nosa added that the LASEMA Response Team, Fire Unit, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service have embarked on a search and rescue operation at Oko Baba plank market by Ibadan Street, Ebute Metta.

He said: “The fire consumed the main plank market, major parts of the shanties and goods worth millions of Naira.

“The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, received distress calls via the 767 / 112 Toll-Free Emergency lines at 1020hrs.

READ MORE: Properties Destroyed As Fire Guts Three Stores In Lagos Plank Market

“The Agency activated it’s Cobra Squad from the Onipanu Base and arrived the incident scene at 11020hrs.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was observed that a plank market and shanties spread on a large expanse of land was engulfed by fire.

“The cause and origin of the fire outbreak could not be ascertained as at time of reporting this incident.

“The dampening down is in progress to prevent re-ignition,” with “occupants enlightened on the dangers, major causes, and ways of preventing fire outbreaks in market areas.”