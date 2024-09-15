Fire Ravages Sokoto Police HQs

Six offices at the Sokoto State Police Command headquarters were completely destroyed by an unknown source of fire on Saturday morning.

Before firefighters could contain the fire, it had ravaged the administrative block.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Rufai, confirmed the incident to PUNCH over the phone, saying the fire affected the administrative department.

“Yes, there was fire incident on Saturday at the headquarters of the command in the state.

“The incident affected about six offices at the administrative block. The fire service later put out the fire.

“We couldn’t ascertain the level of destruction, as it falls on the weekend,” he said.