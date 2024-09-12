First Anniversary: Mohbad’s Father Vows Consequences For Those Planning To Exploit Son’s Death

Joseph Aloba, the father of late Nigerian singer Mohbad, has expressed his outrage and disappointment at individuals seeking to profit from the first anniversary of his son’s untimely death.

In a passionate statement to reporters following a court hearing on September 11, 2024, Joseph condemned the commercialization of his son’s memory, emphasizing that this period should be focused on reflection, remembrance, and the pursuit of justice.

In a heartfelt video, Joseph shared his enduring grief, revealing that he still struggles to come to terms with the loss of his son.

He expressed his disgust at those attempting to exploit Mohbad’s death for financial gain, warning that such actions would have severe consequences.

“I talked about Mohbad’s first death anniversary and how it’s in two categories. Some people want to use the death of a 26-year-old to make money. When I pass and his song is playing, I shed tears.

“So if somebody has decided that his death anniversary is an opportunity for them to make money, they and their family will suffer from leprosy. This is the time to remember that it has been one year, and we still haven’t gotten justice,” he stated.

