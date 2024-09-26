Five Arrested For Vandalizing National Assets In Abuja

Five persons have been taken into custody by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Command’s FCT Command for allegedly damaging vital infrastructure and national assets.

Samuel Idoko, the command’s spokesman, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, stating that two of the five suspects were apprehended near Wuse Market Bridge while transporting vandalised iron poles.

Idoko further claimed that the other three suspects were apprehended near Durumi 2 Pantaker Market at midnight while attempting to transfer vandalised items to a selling location.

He stated that further inquiry indicated that buyers arrived at the scene of the arrest at odd hours with trucks to purchase the items and transport them to unknown places.

According to him, an inquiry is presently underway to ensure that justice is served and the perpetrators of these heinous crimes are held responsible.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects are part of a syndicate and are always in possession of items suspected to have been vandalised or stolen.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects include two solar batteries, one gas cylinder, one generator set, one refrigerator gas cylinder, one iron hammer, and an air conditioner gas pipe, among other items,” he said.

“They will be made to face the full wrath of the law as the NSCDC, FCT Command and the corps at large have zero tolerance for vandalism,” he said.