Five Killed, 12 Injured In Kano-Jigawa Road Accident

At least five passengers have been killed, while 12 others sustained degrees of injuries, following a fatal accident that happened along Kano-Jigawa state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the horrible incident happened on Monday, when the tyre of a Toyota bus coming from Kano state heading to Azare bursted.

A source who told Daily Post on Tuesday, said that the driver lost control and the vehicle somersaulted, leaving some passengers dead, while others injured.

Also confirming the incident, the spokesman of the Jigawa police command, DSP. Lawan Shiisu Adam, disclosed that the lone accident contained 17 passengers, identified as, Suleiman Sani, Hassan Salisu, Khalid Ibrahim, Rabiu Salihu and Shehu Mohd all of Chinade town, Azare LGA.

He said: “The incident happened on Monday at about 2340hrs, a distress call was received at Kiyawa Division that there was a lone motor vehicle accident along Shuwarin to Kano road when a Toyota bus with reg no. KTG 219 XB, driven by one Alh Umar of Chinade town, Azare LGA, Bauchi state who was from Kano heading to Azare with seventeen (17) passengers on board”

“On reaching a point at Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company, Shuwarin village, Kiyawa LGA, one of the rear tyres burst and the vehicle somersaulted, as a result of which five (5) passengers namely died.”