Five Killed As Commercial Bus, Gas Tanker Collide In Osun-Ibadan Highway

No fewer than five people have been killed in a fatal accident that involved a commercial bus and a gas tanker in Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Thursday.

Disclosing the unfortunate incident on Friday, the spokesman for Osun Fire Service, Ibrahim Adekunle, said that five passengers, two male, two females and a toddler, were brought out of the wreckage dead.

Adekunle revealed that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife.

He said: “On Thursday, September 12, 2024 as a gas tanker overran a commercial bus popularly known as ‘Sabo-Lagere’ which conveyed an unspecified number of passengers and crushed them to death. They both swerved off the road into a ditch along Ibadan Express Road, Ajebandele, Ile-Ife.

“The incident was reported to our Ile-Ife Zonal Command at around 12 noon and they mobilised to the scene and joined the headquarters from Abere to give adequate backup because of the nature of materials involved in the crash (LPG).

“After frantic efforts by the men of the State Fire Service in conjunction with FRSC Ile-Ife Zonal Command led by SRC Kenny Olorundare and some local residents, five passengers were recovered from the wreckage which comprises two men and women each and a toddler. They are subsequently conveyed to the OAU Teaching Hospital morgue.”