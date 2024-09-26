Five Offa Robbery Suspects To Die By Hanging

The Kwara State High Court, sitting in Ilorin, has sentenced five individuals for allegedly involving in the 2018 Offa bank robbery incident to death.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the convicted criminals are; Ayoade Akinnibosun, Azeez Salahudeen, Niyi Ogundiran, Ibikunle Ogunleye, and Adeola Abraham.

Recall that in April 2018, some armed robbers stormed Offa town in Kwara State and robbed at least five commercial banks in the ancient town.

It was gathered that many people, including nine policemen, were killed in the incident which involved the stealing of an undisclosed sum of money from the banks.

Delivering the judgement on Thursday, Justice Haleemah Salman of the State High Court found the suspects guilty of illegal possession of firearms, armed robbery and culpable homicide.

She said: “The five of you shall be hanged on your neck until you are dead to serve as a lesson to others.”