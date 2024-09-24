Five Policemen Killed,11 Others Injured In Kano Road Accident

No fewer than five police officers attached to the Kano State Police Command have been killed in a fatal motor accident along the Kano-Zaria highway.

Disclosing this to the public in a statement released on Tuesday, by the Command’s Spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna, said that the horrible incident left 11 others sustaining injuries.

He added that the crash happened around Karfi village, Kura Local Government area of Kano State while the officers were on their way back to the state, from an official assignment.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Five Killed, 12 Injured In Kano-Jigawa Road Accident

The statement reads: “The accident occurred at Karfi, a few kilometres to Kano and five of the officers died as a result of the accident while 11 others sustained injuries.

“The accident occurred in the early hours of today, around 1 am. A Trailer was attempting to reverse on the main road along the Kano-Zaria highway when the accident happened.

“The officers were on their way from an assignment when the accident happened.”