Five Rescued, Nine Bodies Recovered In Zamfara Boat Mishap

A total of nine bodies have been recovered and five people rescued after a boat capsized in the Mashayar Yandaga River, Gummi Local Area of Zamfara State on Sunday.

Due to overload and strong river current, the boat in the accident overturned while transporting over 40 passengers, the majority of whom were farmers and crew members.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Abuja, rescuers, largely local divers and fisherman, were mobilised following the tragedy and were able to save five lives.

Advertisement

READ MORE: 18 Killed As Vehicle Catches Fire On Benin-Sagamu Expressway

“Sadly, 9 bodies of the passengers have been recovered so far, while search and rescue operations is continuing.

” However, other passengers comprising of men, women, and children remain unaccounted for.

“Communities situated downstream along the river channel have been alerted to help in looking out for bodies that may be floating to their location.”

According to the statement, the operation and disaster assessment were conducted by the NEMA’s Sokoto Operation Office in collaboration with the Zamfara State Emergency Agency, Gummi Local Government authorities, community leaders, the Red Cross, and other relevant parties.

“The Director General NEMA Mrs Zubaida Umar commiserate with the Government and People of Zamfara State over the incident and advised boat operators to adhere to safety measures in the conduct of their activities.”