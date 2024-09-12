Five Suspects Arrested In Connection With Kidnappings In Imo

The Imo State Police Command has taken into custody five individuals suspected of carrying out kidnappings in the Obinze, Avu, and Ihiagwa communities.

This comes just as the police reported rescuing a kidnap victim after an operation in August.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Force Public Relations Officer Muyiwa Adejobi named the suspect as Umaru Usman, Tukur Yau, Musbau Sabo, Abdul Ibrahim, and Jubrin.

He said, “In recent happenings, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Imo State Command, have recorded several milestones of operational success in the fight against all forms of crime in the state, particularly kidnapping.

“Some of these achievements include the arrest of five suspects linked to kidnappings in Obinze, Avu, and Ihiagwa, and the rescue of the kidnapped victim.

“The suspects identified as Umaru Usman, 40, from Mauree in Sokoto; Tukur Yau, 25, from Dawakinkudur in Kano State; Musbau Sabo, 18, from Warsaw LGA in Kano State; Abdul Ibrahim, 30, from Sokoto State; and Jubrin Idris, 35, from Sokoto State, were arrested on August 21, 2024, in Avu, Imo State.”

Adejobi further stated that the police captured a suspected robber named Nwauba Alex with a locally produced firearm while attempting to rob several residents at gunpoint.

“Another groundbreaking achievement was the arrest of one Nwauba Alex, a 25-year-old male from Ezza LGA, Ebonyi State on August 21, 2024.

“The suspect was arrested while attempting to rob two residents at gunpoint near Aladinma Primary School, Owerri. Recovered from the suspect were one locally made pistol, two rounds of live ammunition, and torches,” he stated.