Flood: Adamawa Govt Extends School Resumption by Two Weeks



The Adamawa State government, on Friday, postponed the start of the 2024/2025 academic session by two weeks.

This is owing to an impending flood warning issued by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET).

The first term, will now start on September 30, 2024.

In a circular, the education officials, including Zonal Directors, Initiating Principals, and Principals, were directed to adhere to the revised resumption date.

Bilsan Panuel, Acting Executive Secretary of the Post Primary Schools Management Board, confirmed the decision in a statement, explaining that the delay was necessary to prepare for the anticipated flood disaster.

The statement urged strict compliance with the new date and emphasized the importance of caution in the face of the looming natural disaster.

The statement read, “With reference to the above subject matter, I hereby write to inform you that the First Term 2024/2025 Academic Session resumption date is now September 30, 2024.”

The extension, it added, was “due to the anticipated flood disaster that we will be experiencing. Please adhere strictly to the above information.”