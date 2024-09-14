Flood Aftermath: 11 Decomposed Bodies Discovered In Borno – Police

Eleven decomposed bodies have been found in different parts of Maiduguri, Borno State, as police rescue operations persist in the aftermath of the recent incidents.

According to reports, catastrophic flooding in Borno State had caused extensive damage as it ravages the state.

The military, volunteers, and other security forces relocated thousands of residents stuck in flood-damaged parts of Maiduguri to safer locations.

SP Ahmed Wakil, the Supervising Police Public Relations Officer for the Northeast, informed journalists in Bauchi on Friday that the Command is committed to reducing additional casualties and safeguarding the safety of Maiduguri citizens during this difficult period.

The statement reads, “The joint efforts by CP Yusufu Mohammed Lawal psc, as well as the dedicated officers and men of the command, are actively engaged in addressing the flood disaster in Maiduguri metropolis (MMC).

“Regrettably, a total of eleven decomposed corpses have been recovered as a result of the recent flood disaster, and the rescue operations are currently ongoing.

“Following reports from various divisions, including Lamisula, Jere, GRA, Bulabulin, and Dandal Divisional Police Headquarters in Maiduguri, it was confirmed that a total of 11 drowned corpses were recovered in different areas between the hours of 1000hrs to 1400hrs on 11/09/2024 and 12/09/2024.

“Given the gravity of this tragic situation, the Command is committed to dedicating all possible efforts to ensure that recovery and rescue operations are carried out effectively in the affected communities.”