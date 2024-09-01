Flood Destroyed Farmlands, Properties; Displaced Over 10,000 In Zamfara — Emir

More than 10,000 persons have been displaced while farmlands and other properties worth millions of naira were destroyed by flood after a few weeks of heavy downpour in Gummi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The Emir of Gummi, Justice Hassan Lawal (retired) led this out on Saturday when the state’s Governor, Dauda Lawal, visited the affected local government.

Briefing the governor, the Emir provided a breakdown of the situation in the area.

Advertisement

He said: “Following our discussion with experts, a permanent solution seems possible. According to the assessment, 10,291 households were affected, but we understand that the governor will go around to see for himself.

On his part, the governor sympathised with the flood victims and, thereafter, announced an immediate relief package of N100,000 and the distribution of 10,000 bags of assorted grains, along with mosquito nets and blankets, to them

Lawal also pledged to address long-term flood management by constructing new drainage systems, repairing existing dams, and potentially building additional dams.

READ MORE: 89 Houses Destroyed, Seven Residents Missing In Niger Flood (Pictures)

He said: “Today, I am in Gummi Local Government Area to offer my condolences and conduct an on-the-spot assessment of the communities devastated by flooding caused by heavy rainfall last week.

“I would like to take this opportunity to inform you that I have donated 10,000 bags of food, including rice, maize, and millet, to be distributed among the flood victims. The trucks are already on their way to Gummi for distribution.

“On behalf of the Zamfara State Government, I am also providing ₦100 million in support for the affected victims. Additionally, all affected victims will be allocated land away from the danger zone so that they can build new houses.”