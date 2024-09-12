Flood Displaces 1,414 Residents, Destroys 8,289 Farmlands In Kano – SEMA

The Kano State Emergency Management Agency, has confirmed that 1,414 residents have been displace and 8,289 farmlands were affected by flood in 27 Local Government Areas of the state from January, 2024 till date.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Executive Secretary of SEMA, Isyaku Abdullahi-Kubarachi, made this known on Wednesday evening, while addressing newsmen in Kano.

Kubarachi recalled that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency had earlier predicted a high risk of flooding in 14 local government areas of the state.

The affected areas include Tudun Wada, Gwale, Wudil, Danbatta, Ajingi, Dala, Gwarzo, Madobi, Bichi, Kano Municipal, Karaye, Tarauni, Minjibir, Bebeji, Rogo, Shanono, Kabo, Garin Malam, and Ungogo, Kumbotso, Nasarawa, Kura, Dawakin Kudu, Dawakin Tofa, Gezawa, Rogo, and Bagwai Local Government Areas.

He said: “A total of 8,289 farmlands, equivalent to 36,265 hectares, were destroyed, while 1,414 people were displaced and 139 were injured.

“SEMA in collaboration with relevant stakeholders organised several workshops to proffer ways of curtailing environmental hazards especially flood.”