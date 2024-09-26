Flood Kills Two, Others Missing As Heavy Downpour Hits Oyo Communities (Pictures)

Flood has killed two residents of Oluyole and Ibadan South West local government areas of Oyo state, following an heavy downpour that occurred on Tuesday evening.

In a statement released to public by the South West Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, Olanrewaju Kadiri, on Wednesday, disclosed that some yet to be identified persons are still missing after the incident.

Olarewaju added that the flood led to the destruction of property worth millions of naira, in the affected areas.

He said: “Following the heavy downpour that led to a flash flood in Ibadan South-West and Oluyole local government areas of Oyo State, which occurred on 24th September 2024, the NEMA South West Zonal Office, in collaboration with Oyo SEMA and Nigeria Red Cross Society, carried out an on-the-spot assessment of the affected communities.

“The flood disaster affected residential buildings, shops and properties worth millions of naira were destroyed, and many persons were also displaced. Unfortunately, two deaths were recorded while two persons are still missing.”