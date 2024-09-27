Flood: “Relocate To Safe Locations” – FG Tells Nigerians Living Around River Niger, River Benue

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, has urged Nigerians living around River Niger and River Benue banks to relocate to safe locations and secure their lives and property.

NIHSA Director-General, Umar Mohammed, made this known in a statement released to the public on Friday, saying that the steady rise in water levels has reached the red mark.

He noted that the prolonged rainfall across the country has already led to devastating flash floods in several regions.

Highlighting the agency’s commitment, Umar reiterated NIHSA’s mandate for effective water resource management.

He said: “The steady rise in the water levels of River Niger and Benue has gotten to the red mark. Relocate to safe locations and secure their lives and property.

“It is an effort to help save lives and property of Nigerians in order to abate flood impact, enhance food security, promote national resilience to flood thereby fostering sustainable water resources management.

“NIHSA will continue to monitor daily the water levels of our major rivers and tributaries, issuing flood warnings and alerts along with providing flood predictions,” he said.

“We must heed the agency’s warning by doing the needful, clearing our drainages and gutters as well as making way for water run-off.”