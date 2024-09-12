Food critic Opeyemi Famakin recently visited Donald’s restaurant, owned by Cubana Chief Priest’s six-year-old son, in Imo State.

Opeyemi, known for his unwavering reviews of both major and minor food and drink outlets, shared his thoughts, which included both praise and criticism.

While he commended the restaurant’s ambiance and local dishes in a video shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday, he expressed disappointment with the pastries, specifically the microwaving of his burger, which he felt compromised its original taste.

Advertisement

Famakin offered constructive advice, suggesting alternative methods for warming food instead of microwaving.

Despite his criticism, Cubana Chiefpriest appeared gracious in the comments section, thanking Famakin for visiting his restaurant.

However, in a private direct message, Cubana Chiefpriest allegedly took a different tone, hinting at karma and implying that he wouldn’t personally engage in a fight.

He also seemingly justified his response by referencing the restaurant’s ownership, suggesting that it was owned by his six-year-old boy.

Famakin perceived this as a threat and shared a screenshot of the message on his Instagram page on Thursday, stating that he recognized a threat when he saw one.

READ MORE: May Edochie Sets To Empower Women In Need Ahead Of Birthday Celebration

He wrote:

”I Know A threat When I See One, I guess Its

Time To Leave Imo State ASAP. If anything happens to me while I am here, well, you know who to hold.

I love how he was polite in the comment section for the world to see and it was a different tone in my Dm’s”

SEE POST: