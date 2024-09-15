‘Forgive My Actions’ – Oshiomhole Appeals To Igbinedion

Former Governor Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State, on Saturday, urged Gabriel Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin, to forgive him of any past wrongs.

He publicly sought forgiveness during a goodwill message at the banquet celebrating Igbinedion’s 90th birthday in Benin.

Senator Oshiomhole who described Igbinedion as a good father, lauded the elder statesman’s contributions to society.

Seeking atonement, he said, “You brought together people from all parts of the country; North, South, East, and West and across political and religious divides.”

Acknowledging the support he received from Igbinedion during his political career, he said, “I want to publicly acknowledge your support for me in 2007 and 2008, without which I might never have become the governor of Edo State.

“As a Catholic, I want to confess that I might have done some things I shouldn’t have done as governor.

“At 90, it is only right that I ask for your forgiveness for any of my actions that may have irritated you.”

He continued, “I have always looked for one opportunity to say to the Esama of the universe that I am sorry for any of the things that I said knowingly or unknowingly or any of the things that I did that a son should never have done to a father.

“On your 90th birthday, I ask for your forgiveness, and I pray that you grant it.”