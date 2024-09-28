Four Arrested In Connection With Carjacking In Edo

The Edo State Police Command has arrested four people for allegedly snatching a Toyota Highlander at gunpoint.

In a statement to reporters on Friday in Benin City, Commissioner of Police Nemi Edwin-Iwo claimed that the suspects, who operate with motorcycles, had purportedly taken the car from its owner.

According to Edwin-Iwo, three suspects, Ifeanyi Okpara, 26, Dennis Okosun, 25, and Edwin Iruogbe, 27, stole the SUV with the registration number RBC 66 AQ in Ekpoma, Edo State.

He stated that the fourth suspect, Shehu Ismail, 25, paid N1.5 million for the vehicle from the car snatchers.

In his account, the car owner, Iwologbe Rapheal, of Judges Quarters, Ekpoma, reported the theft to the police on August 23, 2024, at approximately 8:30 p.m.

“On the strength of this complaint, operatives of the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit, through painstaking tech-driven investigation, recovered the snatched vehicle and arrested all the suspects involved,” he said.

Other items found on the suspects included a locally produced pistol with two live ammunition.

He stated that all of the suspects have admitted to the crime and would be charged soon in court.