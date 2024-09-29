Four Girls Drown In Pond While Swimming In Jigawa Village

At least four girls have drowned in a pond located at the Malkaderi Village in the Gagarawa Local Government Area of Jigawa State, on Saturday.

This was disclosed to the Public by the State Police Command, Lawan Adam, in a statement released on Sunday.

Adam identified the four victims as; Saina’u Musa, 12; Fiddausi Ado, 11; Habiba Musa, 12′ Bahijja Musa, 13.

He said: “In a tragic and devastating incident reported to the command on September 28, 2024, at about 1530hrs, five teenagers, all female, went swimming in a pond at Malkaderi village, Gagarawa LGA, on the same date at about 1100hrs.

“But unfortunately, four of them namely: Saina’u Musa, 12; Fiddausi Ado, 11; Habiba Musa, 12′ Bahijja Musa, 13, were found drowned and floating in the pond.

“The victims were all evacuated from the pond and rushed to the Gagarawa Primary Health Centre.”

The police spokesperson said that upon receiving the report, a joint team of police officers and local divers swiftly responded to the scene and initiated a rescue operation.

He added that the victims were retrieved from the pond and rushed to the Gagarawa Primary Health Centre for medical attention, where they were confirmed dead.

After confirmation of the fatalities, the authorities released the corpses to the grieving families for traditional burial rites.