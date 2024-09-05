Four Injured As Police Vehicle, Commercial Bus, Tipper Truck Collide In Lagos

An official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and three other persons have been injured in an accident that occurred in the Ajah area of the state.

It was gathered that the incident involved a tipper truck, a Rapid Response Squad’s Armoured Personnel Carrier, and a Suzuki mini bus (JJJ 257 YJ).

In a statement released to the public by LASTMA Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq, on Wednesday, said that preliminary investigations revealed that the tipper truck experienced brake failure while attempting to make a turn under the Ajah Bridge.

“This failure led to a collision with the RRS armoured tank stationed nearby, which in turn caused the tank to lurch forward, striking the Suzuki minibus.

“As a result of the collision, four individuals sustained serious injuries, including a LASTMA officer on duty at the scene who suffered a broken arm.

“The four injured individuals were immediately transported to the nearest hospital for urgent medical care, where they are currently receiving treatment.

“The management of LASTMA expresses deep concern over this unfortunate incident and is closely monitoring the condition of the injured victims. We commend the swift action of the emergency services, which helped to prevent further casualties.”