Four Occupants Injured As Building Collapses In Plateau

No fewer than four people have been injured, following the collapse of a residential building in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that the structure collapsed after heavy rainfall which began on Sunday evening and lasted several hours till the early hours of Monday.

A resident of the community, where the incident happened, identified as Dusu Judith, confirmed told PUNCH that the four injured individuals were mostly children.

She said: “The people were just sleeping in their house last night when the building caved in. Luckily, no death was recorded but four persons were injured. Those injured were mostly children and are currently receiving treatment in a hospital.”

Another resident, Bot Rwang, expressed shock over the collapse, praising God over the lives of survival of the family members inside.

He said: “We really thank God that several family members living in the house escaped death when the house caved in on Monday morning.

“It is God that saved them because it is shocking how they escaped, looking at the structure which collapsed completely with debris on the ground.”