Four Vehicles Burnt As Petrol Tanker Explodes In Ibadan

At least, four vehicles have been destroyed as petrol-loaded truck caught fire at Ajia, along the Ibadan-Ife road, on Saturday.

It was gathered that the driver of the tanker was attempting to divert to another lane when it caught fire at about 4.45pm.

According to Daily Trust, the accident led to a traffic gridlock on the highway, as motorists and commuters were stranded for several hours.

An eyewitness, identified as Adegbola Nurudeen, described the incident as devastating, adding that the affected vehicles were on the other side of the express lane when the fire spread to them.

Mr. Nurudeen also noted that the passengers of the vehicles managed to escape but sustained injuries.

However, the General Manager of the State Fire Services, Mr. Yemi Akinyinka, confirmed the incident.

He said: “On September 7, 2024, at approximately 5:45 PM, a devastating fire broke out inside a petroleum truck.

“The fire ravaged the truck’s pump, displacing several families and causing significant damage to property.”