Four Vehicles Destroyed As Gov Mbah’s Filling Station Reportedly Set Ablaze By Miscreants In Enugu

Some yet to be identified hoodlums have reportedly set ablaze a filling station, Pinnacle Oil, belonging to Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah.

According to a source who spoke with DAILY TRUST, said that the criminal elements on Friday, came in a Toyota Corolla car and carried out the operation.

It was gathered that four vehicles were also razed by fire at the the filling station, located around the Agbani Road axis of Enugu.

Advertisement

Confirming the incident in a statement released by the state Police command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, in another report, said that the inferno may have been caused by a leakage from one of the vehicles that were on queue to purchase fuel.

He said: “A fire incident occurred at Pinnacle Filling Station, Agbani Road, Enugu, in the morning hours of today, Friday, September 20, 2024.

READ MORE: Gunmen Invade Enugu College, Abduct Five Students

“The fire was immediately put out with the support of the personnel of both federal and state fire services, who promptly responded to the emergency situation.

“No life was lost. However, three vehicles on the queue to purchase fuel were torched, while normalcy has since been restored by the police.

“A preliminary investigation suggests that the fire may have been caused by fuel leakage from one of the vehicles buying fuel at the station.

“However, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, who led police operatives to the scene, has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State CID to conduct a full-scale investigation into the incident.”