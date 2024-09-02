Francisca Owumi, BBNaija Season One Runner-Up Passes Away

Francisca Owumi, a former Big Brother Naija housemate and first runner-up in the reality television show’s initial season in 2006, has died.

Her family announced her demise on 29th August, on her Instagram with the caption “A daughter and sister. May her soul rest in peace, Amen.”

According to sources, Owumi died from a brief illness.

She was a standout competitor on the first season of Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija), recognised for her energetic dance moves and pleasant attitude.

She shared the house alongside well-known contenders such as Katung Aduwak, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Gideon Okeke, and the late Joseph Ada.

Following her reality TV appearance, Owumi pursued her musical interest, releasing two singles, “Gbadun You” and “Diva” in 2012 under her record company, Cisca Entertainment.

She also wrote for Revista, an international magazine based in Ghana.

