Fulani Killing, Attack, Suffering Must Stop – Emir Sanusi

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has claimed that several Fulani people have been killed, attacked and treated differently in Nigeria.

Sanusi led this out during a meeting with the leadership of the Fulani organization, Tapital Pulaku Njode Jam Nigeria, on Tuesday at his palace.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, added that it was high time for the government to provide a permanent solution to the crisis in the country.

Advertisement

He said: “But this can be done only if the Federal Government will give me full support to achieve my mission because they have the might and what it takes to make my strategy work, while I will provide the ideas and the methodologies of how to go about it.

“No doubt, Fulanis in Nigeria have suffered heavy attacks, isolation, killing and destruction and the rustling of their cows, these rejections indeed were carried all across the country and something needs to be done to arrest the situation.

READ MORE: Kano Affected Most By Protest Consequences – Sanusi

“However, it is not untrue that there are some bad eggs amongst the Fulanis who have thrown the good names of the People into the trash and subjected them to what they are suffering today.

“This is the time that the Government together with us will have a permanent solution to the crises more specifically between them and the farmers and also where they are suspected to be carrying out other crimes.

“I on my own, I’m ready to help the Government achieve the desired mission of having peace and prosperity among the Fulanis and indeed other Nigerians, their suffering should stop, I believe together we will do it.”