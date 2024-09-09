Funke Adejumo, Husband Celebrate Four Decades Of Marriage

Renowned clergywoman Funke Adejumo and her husband, Felix Adejumo, founder of Agape Christian Ministries Worldwide, celebrated a remarkable milestone, their 40th wedding anniversary.

To mark this special occasion, Funke shared a collection of photos, including current and throwback pictures, on her Instagram page on Sunday.

She expressed her gratitude to her husband, describing him as her most significant gift.

Felix also took to social media to celebrate their anniversary, praising Funke as an exceptional friend, wife, and co-laborer.

She wrote: “👑👑40 Years 💜💜The Lord Our God In The Midst Of Us Is Mighty Zephaniah 3:17 @felixadejumo Thank You For Being My Significant Gift 💐🌷💕”

Her husband wrote: “40 Years Still Counting. What An Amazing Journey With The Love Of My Life @ffadejumo. Funke You Are An Exceptional Friend, Wife And Co-labourer. Life Is Simply Exciting With You. Our Future Together Will Remain Glorious In Jesus Name 😇😇😇”

See some reactions to their posts:

sola_adesakin said: “Happy anniversary Sir and Ma. Thank you for living exemplary lives of impact and influence. We love you!”

themfonisoama wrote: “Oh God is good! Godly marriages are truly flourishing🤍”

mira_gold said: “Congratulations 🎉 to the mother that mothered my queen mother 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🍸.”

nhn_couture said: “🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 many more years to come.. thank you for modeling kingdom marriage to us.. love you both”

