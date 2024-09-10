Funke Akindele Empowers Nigerian, Ghanaian Young Talent In Self-Funded Movie Project

Funke Akindele, a renowned Nollywood actress and producer, has expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the crew members who worked on her upcoming film.

She thanked the 175 crew members who worked tirelessly on “Everybody Loves Jenifa”.

In a post on Instagram on Tuesday, she shared a photo of the crew and celebrated their dedication and hard work over nine weeks.

Funke noted that the movie was self-funded, allowing her to empower a team of talented individuals, mostly young people, to showcase their skills.

She also acknowledged the successful collaboration between Nigerian and Ghanaian crew members.

She wrote:

“Proud moment! I want to celebrate the incredible 175 crew members who worked tirelessly for nine weeks to bring ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ to life! As a self-funded project, I’m honoured to have empowered a team of talented individuals, with 95% of them being young people, to showcase their skills.

Special shoutout to our Nigerian and Ghanaian crew members who collaborated seamlessly to make this happen. I believe in empowering the next generation and giving them opportunities to shine. And shine they did! Get ready for the movie’s release in December!”.

