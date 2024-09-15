Gabriel’s Header Secures Arsenal’s Victory Over Tottenham In North London Derby

Gabriel Magalhaes headed Arsenal to a 1-0 victory over Tottenham in a dramatic North London derby on Sunday.

The Gabriel rose above Cristiano Romero to power home Bukayo Saka’s corner midway through the second half.

Tottenham started the game strongly but couldn’t find a breakthrough as David Raya denied Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke sent a looping header just past the post.

Advertisement

Gabriel heads Arsenal into the lead as Spurs fail to deal with a corner.

READ MORE: 2024/05 EPL: Saka, Havertz Help Arsenal Beat Wolves To Kick Off Title Bid

The victory, their third in a row at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, ensures Mikel Arteta’s side remain within two points of champions Manchester City ahead of next Sunday’s clash at the Etihad Stadium.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Liverpool was defeated 0-1 at home against Nottingham Forest, as Erling Hallaand scored brace in a 2-1 home victory for Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Chelsea also secured three points on Saturday evening to help the blues keep league’s glory alive.