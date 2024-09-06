Go Back To Your Village, You’re Not Asiwaju Of Niger Delta – Wike’s Ally Knocks Edwin Clark

Chidi Lloyd, ousted Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area in Rivers State, has slammed Ijaw leader, Edwin Clark, for calling for the arrest of Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Clark, had in an open letter to the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun called for Wike’s arrest over his recent threat to put fire in the State of any Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor meddling in the affairs of Rivers.

Reacting via a Thursday statement, Lloyd, an ally of Wike, described the elder statesman as a “hypocritical old man after stomach infrastructure.”

LIoyd posited that Clark has displayed crass ignorance and wondered how he once became the Minister of Information.

According to him, Clark might be suffering from the megalomania of thinking that he is the Asiwaju of the Niger Delta.

He said Clark and other envious leaders in the Niger Delta were after Wike because of his political foresight of identifying Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next President and working during the election to actualise the mandate.

“He should be in his village and not in Abuja. We have restrained ourselves from talking to an old man. To set the record straight, if Edwin Clark is truly who he thinks he is he should be living in his village in Kiagbodo.

“He is one reason why the Niger Delta development commission has not achieved anything since inception because he sees it as his personal estate. Clark is still under the megalomania of thinking that he is the Asiwaju of the Niger Delta.

“We will advise his children to talk to their old father. At this age, Clark should be reconciling with those he has hurt. He should leave Wike alone.

“We know why the tantrums are being thrown at Wike. It is because of his political flight. Wike was able to discern and and knew on time that Tinubu would be President of Nigeria and aligned with him.

“So they think that it should not have been Wike that has this foresight. All the things you see happening to Wike is because of his political sagacity, which identified Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said they were also jealous that since coming on board of the administration of Tinubu, Wike had been given the necessary Presidential support to deliver his vision for the FCT

“Since coming on board the administration Wike has added value because the President had also given him the free hand to deliver. The President and governor Wike share a lot in common which is the betterment of Nigeria and its people.

“All of this hate and gang up is because Wike is not somebody anybody can wish away. This is a man who has been on the news on the daily basis since 2023. You can’t wish him a way. Clark said he is not a member of the PDP. What is his usefulness to the PDP. He doesn’t vote in Kiagbodo. All he does is to be garrulous.

“When he used the word ‘I will put fire in your state’ was only metaphorical. A lot of problem we have is that most Nigerians have stopped reading in the 80s. Considering his age there are chances that the law of diminishing returns have set in. Clark only reports what he is told. He thinks he has an idea of what Nigeria should be but we are no longer in the Gowon era,” he added.