“God That Used You For Bobrisky Should Touch Your Heart For Flood Victims” – VeryDarkMan To Celebrities

Renowned social media activist, VeryDarkMan, has visited the flood victims in Maiduguri, Borno State, and appealed to the government and celebrities to provide a solution to their plight.

It should be noted that catastrophic flooding in Borno State had caused extensive damage as it ravages the state.

In a video posted on his Instagram page on Friday, he criticized the current aid efforts, saying they are insufficient and may not reach the intended beneficiaries.

VeryDarkMan specifically called out celebrities who had donated almost N100m to Bobrisky, a controversial figure while he was incarcerated, saying that they should also contribute to the flood victims. “The God that touched you to donate almost N100m to Bobrisky, that God should touch you to help these people,” he said.

He expressed his concern about the lack of a sustainable solution to the crisis, noting that the victims, who are already suffering from insurgency, insecurity, and poverty, may be forced into crime if their situation does not improve.

The activist criticized Vice President Kashim Shettima’s visit to the area with food donations, pointing out that the victims said they hadn’t received any assistance, including financial support, and feared that the aid might have been misappropriated by those responsible for distributing it.

In his words:

“I saw a news that the vice president shettima brought six to seven trucks of rice but these people are saying they’ve not seen anything and they said they’ve heard donations of money but they’ve not seen anything it’s almost as if the people in charge of these victims are collecting those things and it’s not getting direct to them also if at the end of the day the vice president decide to bring trucks of rice to these people if after they eat the truck of rice what next? Because after they eat the rice they still wake up to the reality, what is the solution to this situation, they have no place to stay are they going to be like this because like play like play these people will be here for two to three years no solution because the kind of government we have it might never have solution, there are a lot of kids and families here, ordinary five bags of rice I brought here the children were so happy so the government should bring a lasting solution to the people of Borno Maiduguri.”

“first of all these people have insurgency problems they also have insecurity problem, exchange rate problems the fuel price now flooding incidents, they’re in abject poverty and suffering. I’m calling on the president and vice president because I saw the vice president’s house these are your people.”

“Another thing is the fact this has happened might increase the chances of terrorism and theft and insecurity because if these people cannot get out of this situation they’ll be forced to crime.”

