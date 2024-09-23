“God’s Grace Carried Us Through” – Mike Bamiloye Reflects On Wedding Experience With Wife

Mike Bamiloye, Pastor and Founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries, has described his wedding experience as a testimony to God’s grace.

Bamiloye noted that he and his wife Gloria started their marriage with little to no money, relying on the kindness of family, friends, and the religion community to make their special day a reality.

This was disclosed in a post on his official Instagram account on Monday.

The well-known theatre evangelist claimed that his wedding journey is a prime example of the strength of religion and community support, proving that love can prevail in the face of adversity.

Reflecting on their wedding day, Bamiloye shared, “When I got married, I didn’t have any money to take my wife on a honeymoon. We stayed in the house that we had just rented.”

The couple relied on the generosity of their loved ones because they were bearing a heavy financial load of beginning their life together.

His older sister rented their flat to ensure they had their own space, while his best man provided his outfit and his sister-in-law gave him shoes and socks for the event.

The challenges didn’t end there. “Gloria and I went searching for a place to rent a wedding gown, and we found one, but we didn’t have the money,” Bamiloye recalled.

They were only able to afford the gown deposit thanks to the generosity of a sister in the ministry.

Despite their difficulties, the couple stayed dedicated to their faith, trusting that the love and support of their community would see them through.

Bamiloye also remembered their attempt to have a court marriage, saying, “We visited the registry to inquire about court marriage. They told us the fee was a mere N170, but we couldn’t afford it, so we collected the forms but never returned with the money.”

This meant that they didn’t have a formal government certificate when they got married, and that fact persisted until an embassy asked for one six years later.

“Every naira we received on our wedding day went to settle the debts for the wedding programmes and other expenses,” he reflected.

Just two days after the wedding, they found themselves financially strapped. Yet, even in those trying moments, Bamiloye expresses gratitude: “The following Saturday, we had a drama ministration in Ilesa, and Gloria and I stood by the roadside looking for a ‘lift’ to the venue.”

He stated that his experience serves as a compelling reminder that the basis of a healthy marriage are love, faith, and others’ willingness to provide a helping hand.

The pastor celebrating his wife added, “I thank God. I didn’t marry a woman who would put me under unnecessary pressure or constraints. Glory be to God for Gloria!”

