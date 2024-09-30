‘Govern With Conscience, Leave Lasting Legacy’ – Sam Adeyemi To Politicians

Sam Adeyemi, Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Center, has appealed to political leaders to exercise their power with a sense of responsibility.

He made this call during his appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily at the weekend

While noting that Africa continues to grapple with a ruling elite that prioritises personal economic gain over the welfare of the masses, he stressed the need for leaders to shift from self-serving governance to a more inclusive and equitable approach.

His words: “I read a book that explored why some nations are more developed than others. The key finding was political evolution.

“In many countries, a small elite class holds onto political power, using it to funnel economic resources for their own benefit.

“Unfortunately, this is still the case in Africa. The most advanced nations have broken free from this cycle, introducing democracy and equality as core values.”

Highlighting the growing wealth of a few while many citizens continue to suffer, he said: “Right now, the citizens are shouting and crying while some people have made money they have never made before. Billions they have never made before. The political class, elite class will favour itself.”

Adeyemi also pointed to monarchies in the Middle East, where despite the absence of democratic systems, development thrives because the ruling elite governs with a a sense of responsibility.

He lamented that Nigeria’s elite class seems incapable of such selflessness but remained hopeful for change.

”I’m appealing to those who have found themselves in positions where they have political power. You may use your power now to control the narrative, but one day you will go (die) and the truth will still come out.

“It’s a rare opportunity to be in a position of power. I want to appeal to those in positions of power, especially in government, that it is time to add conscience to that power. It’s not about what you acquire but what you give,” the cleric added.