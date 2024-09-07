Government Neglect Responsible For Banditry In North, No One Is Funding It – Sheikh Gumi

Controversial Kaduna State-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has said that politicians are not funding the unrest in the northern part of the country.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that bandits killings and other terrorist group have been affecting some states in the north, such as Zamfara, Kaduna, Yobe, Kebbi, including Niger.

Gumi, in an interview with PUNCH on Saturday, dismissed the allegations that opposition groups were behind the unrest in the region.

The cleric noted that the terrorists group, Bandits, are reacting to result of poor governance by political leaders, who failed to pay attention to the needs of the people, adding that bandits are only fighting for the future of their children.

He said: “This is an unintelligent allegation. No politician is sponsoring these people. We are all victims.

“The opposition is not even behind this. This is a natural reaction of people neglected for centuries without education.

“Now they are exposed to the world and they want education. These people are exposed to the Internet and they see how much they are deprived. They want to fight back. This act is not by anybody.

“We went to a village between Abuja and Kaduna and we built schools for herdsmen. To our surprise, over 600 of them with their families have started schooling there.

“They told us that they do not want their children to be like them. Imagine if we did that all around the country.”