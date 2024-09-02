Gunmen Ambush Travelers, Kill One, Kidnap Others In Ekiti

Some yet to be identified gunmen have abducted three travelers in Emure, Ekiti State, over the weekend.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the attackers also killed Taiwo Oluwole, the husband of one of the captives, during the incident.

According to a security source, who pleaded anonymity, told PUNCH that the incident occurred around 5:30 PM near Oyimo River, along Emure-Supare Road in Emure.

The source added that Oluwole and his wife were returning to Akure after attending a family event in Emure when their vehicle, a Toyota Camry, was ambushed.

It was also gathered that the deceased was hit by the bullet, and his wife, along with two other occupants of the car, was subsequently kidnapped.

The source said: “The late Taiwo was returning to Akure after attending a family event in the town.

“He was driving his Toyota Camry when they came under heavy gunfire from the bush, killing him instantly.

“The kidnappers then took the family through the forest in the Eporo area of the town. We have not been able to speak to them, and the kidnappers have not contacted the family yet.”

Also confirming the unfortunate incident on Sunday, the Chairman of Emure Local Government, Tosin Adedayo, stated that a joint security team had been pursuing the kidnappers since the report was made.

Adedayo said: “I am aware and have been actively involved in the rescue mission to free our people. Soldiers, policemen, and others who went after the kidnappers have not returned since yesterday. We are confident that our people will be freed.”