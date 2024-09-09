Gunmen Attack Leave One Dead In Lagos

Unidentified gunmen shot and killed a 20-year-old man in Okokomaiko, in the Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State, on Friday.

The victim was said to have been pursued by the assailants, who caught up with him and shot him many times.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident in a statement obtained by PUNCH Metro on Sunday, stating it occurred about 9 p.m. and that the victim was shot in the head, stomach, and leg.

Hundeyin added that the police were notified of the crime the same night and responded swiftly to the spot.

He said, “Information was received from concerned members of the public that at about 9 pm at Abeokuta Street, Okokomaiko, Ojo, Lagos, four unidentified gunmen were seen chasing a young man in the area that they shot him several times on the head, stomach and leg till he died.

“After committing the act, they abandoned the corpse and took to their heels while they escaped to an unknown destination. Immediately after receiving the information, the anti-crime team visited the scene.”

According to Hundeyin, when the police arrived at the scene, they met a female adult who identified herself as Vivian and was proven to be the deceased’s mother.

He further stated that the deceased’s photograph was taken on the spot, and that the corpse was evacuated and deposited in the Infectious Disease Hospital mortuary in the state’s Yaba district.

“Investigation is in progress and efforts are on towards tracing the fleeing suspects for possible arrest and prosecution while the case will be transferred for further and discreet investigation,” he added.